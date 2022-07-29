Beccles Camera Club 'excited' to host first exhibition since pandemic

A town's camera club will be showcasing their snaps in an upcoming exhibition this weekend.

On Saturday, August 6, Beccles Camera Club will host their annual exhibition at The Waveney Centre from 10am until 5pm.

The Camera Club have been unable to hold an exhibition since 2019 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Chairman Paul Farrow said: "We are looking forward to being able to meet the public again and to showcase our work.

"We have so many talented members of the club who can't wait to exhibit their work.

"We would love to see as many people as possible to come and have a browse."

The Camera Club are also running a 'Beccles Shop Project' as they plan to photograph the exterior and interior for historical records of the independent businesses of 2022.

Mr Farrow said: "The Beccles Shop Project is something we are launching and we find it really exciting since there are 150 independent businesses in Beccles, which for a small market town is staggering really.

"We feel that we are lucky to have such colourful and individualistic shops and retailers, and wished to document this."

The Beccles Camera Club have ambitions to offer a digital record of their work to the Beccles Museum to store in their archive, furthermore the camera club are hoping to display some of their images at the exhibition.

Eric the Fly by Roger Trice. - Credit: Beccles Camera Club

Charlie the Chimp By Brian Collins. - Credit: Beccles Camera Club

Almost there By Brian Collins. - Credit: Beccles Camera Club

Bald Eagle by David Field. - Credit: Beccles Camera Club

Robert Tilney, owner of Beccles gunsmiths 'R . Tilney & Son' demonstrates a Musket Circa - Credit: Beccles Camera Club

Black Rhino by David Field. - Credit: Beccles Camera Club

A Complete Loss of Control by Mike Lloyd. - Credit: Beccles Camera Club

Red Cat 150 by Mike Lloyd. - Credit: Beccles Camera Club

Half frame By Brian Collins. - Credit: Beccles Camera Club

Evening on the Orwell by Mike Lloyd. - Credit: Beccles Camera Club



