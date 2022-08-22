Beccles News Bungay News Things to do Sport Support Us Subscribe
Beccles and Bungay Journal > Things to do

Care home to host its first-ever summer fate

Author Picture Icon

Bruno Brown

Published: 2:36 PM August 22, 2022
The White House care home in Beccles. 

The White House care home in Beccles. - Credit: Nick Butcher

A residential care home in Beccles is planning to host its first ever summer fete.

The White House in Ashmans Road will hold the event for residents, relatives, and the local community on Sunday, August 28.

The care home will be welcoming visitors from 10am and inviting them to participate in a range of activities throughout the day.

The fete will feature a tombola, live music and storytelling, games, craft stalls and a raffle which local businesses in Beccles have donated prizes for.

Care home manager, Elena Dolniceanu, said: “The residents and team are looking forward to welcoming as many friends, family and members of the local community to the home as possible.

"We have gone to lots of effort to make the event fun for all, and our residents are particularly excited to new see people."




  

Beccles News

Don't Miss

Bungay Sixth Form student smile having collected their grades.

Jubilation for Bungay Sixth Form students on A Level results day

Bruno Brown

Author Picture Icon
Caroline Topping (left) with 84-year old, John Sampson (right), who catches the bus everyday.

Bid to save bus service sees passengers meet with local figures

Bruno Brown

Author Picture Icon
UEA defender in yellow kit makes desperate attempt to block a shot from Beccles Town forward.

Town start season with home win

Bruno Brown

Author Picture Icon
Pancakes sold at Tesco have been recalled due to fears they could be contaminated with the bacteria Listeria

Product sold at Tesco recalled due to risk of disease-causing bacteria

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon