Care home to host its first-ever summer fate

A residential care home in Beccles is planning to host its first ever summer fete.

The White House in Ashmans Road will hold the event for residents, relatives, and the local community on Sunday, August 28.

The care home will be welcoming visitors from 10am and inviting them to participate in a range of activities throughout the day.

The fete will feature a tombola, live music and storytelling, games, craft stalls and a raffle which local businesses in Beccles have donated prizes for.

Care home manager, Elena Dolniceanu, said: “The residents and team are looking forward to welcoming as many friends, family and members of the local community to the home as possible.

"We have gone to lots of effort to make the event fun for all, and our residents are particularly excited to new see people."











