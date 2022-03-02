Chill swimming sessions success at Beccles Lido this winter

50 people gathered to enjoy chill swimming at Beccles Lido at the weekend. - Credit: Pauline Barker

The increased popularity of cold water swimming sessions has seen hundreds of people taking the plunge this winter.

A series of chill swimming sessions have been held at the popular Beccles Lido over recent months - with officials hailing winter swimming a success.

With March being the final month of chill swims ahead of the return to an Easter heated re-opening in April, Shaun Crowley, managing director of Beccles Lido Limited, reflected on a successful winter.

Mr Crowley said: "Last weekend Beccles Lido welcomed polar bears and penguins.

"With the PolarBearChallenges.com the brainchild of Pauline Barker, a series of winter swimming challenges - ranging from regular cold water swims in a wetsuit for 'penguins' through to the incredible 'polar bear’ swims in rivers and the sea in no more than a swimsuit, hat and goggles.

"On Saturday 50 people gathered at Beccles Lido to swim in the River Waveney - which was an icy 5.5°c - and the Lido, which was a relatively toasty 15°c.

“Cold water swimming has seen a huge surge in popularity and hundreds of swimmers have enjoyed the fitness and wellbeing benefits of 15°c chill swimming at the Lido this winter”.

The chill swimming sessions come following a trial during last year’s pandemic when the Lido was open until Christmas, when it was hit by flooding then had to close for the winter Covid lockdown.

Mr Crowley added: "With chill swimming set to continue until the end of March, this will mark the end of the first year since the Lido was built in 1959 that it has remained open for 52 weeks – why not visit the Lido and give chill swimming a try?"

While the Lido’s changing cubicles and reception are currently undergoing extensive refurbishment, the plan is that the pool will be heated to 28°c in time for the Easter holidays with a full timetable of lane swimming and family fun sessions offered.

Follow Beccles Lido on Facebook or visit www.beccleslido.com for all the latest news on season passes and the Spring timetable.