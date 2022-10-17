Remembering town's history with 'Shadows of Past' exhibition

Rector Rich Henderson (left) and Beccles Town Mayor (right) with a figure of the past - Credit: Faith Darch

For 11 days in October, the seats of St Michael’s Church, in Beccles, will be occupied by a hundred ‘shadows’ - life-size cardboard figures.

Each figure represents someone who has a connection with Beccles and illustrates part of its history and heritage, with the figures covering over a 1,000 years of the town’s history.

Mayor Barry Darch, who has written the descriptions which each figure will bear, said: "We see this is as a great opportunity to share the history of the town.

"From its Anglo-Saxon origins through its medieval significance as the third town of Suffolk up to the 21st century.

"Come along to learn about people you may never have heard of as well as some you may have known.

"But don’t worry about finding yourself among the figures, as each one is no longer living."

St Michaels Church in Beccles with it's flag at half mast in memory of Her Majesty - Credit: Bruno Brown

The exhibition starts with a preview evening on Wednesday, October 19, at 7pm when Mr Darch will give a short talk.

Tickets are priced at £5 each, which includes wine and nibbles, and are available from the Parish Office by calling 01502 716370 or emailing becclesparish@gmail.com.

Each day, the exhibition will be open from 10am until 4pm, except on Sundays when it will open between 2-4pm.

The exhibition closes on Sunday, October 30, at 4pm.

On Saturday, October 22, at 2.30pm a short play about Chateaubriand, one of the hundred figures, will be performed by the Bungay Theatre Group with musical accompaniment from the Handbells of Beccles.

Admission is free to the play and the exhibition throughout the eleven days, except the preview evening, but an opportunity will be provided for donations to parish funds.

On the two Fridays, between 10am and noon, the Friends of St Michael’s will be hosting their well-known coffee mornings.

Revd Canon Rich Henderson, rector of Beccles, said: "We are very much looking forward to welcoming visitors to the church for this special event.

"An activity sheet will be provided for children, this is a chance for people of all ages to join in a celebration of the rich heritage of Beccles."