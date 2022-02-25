Beccles News Bungay News Things to do Sport Support Us Subscribe
Library hours changing to 'create more Saturday activity'

Mark Boggis

Published: 9:20 AM February 25, 2022
Beccles Library off Blyburgate.

A library will be changing its opening hours on a trial basis from next week.

From next Friday, March 4 the opening hours at Beccles Library will be changing to create more Saturday activity.

The library will be closing at the earlier time of 6pm on Fridays, with extra staff hours diverted to Saturdays when the library is very busy.

This will enable the library to offer more weekend events and activities when there is a greater demand.

The new hours will operate on a trial basis for six weeks, with Suffolk Libraries then reviewing the change to consider whether its made permanent.

The opening hours at Beccles Library increased significantly in 2016 by opening on Wednesday afternoons with the library’s Friends group funding the change.

This means that even if the new hours are made permanent, the library will be open for 2.5 hours more than Suffolk Libraries are contracted to offer.

Details of the additional activities on Saturdays will be available soon.

Anyone who wishes to discuss or comment on the opening hours is encouraged to speak to a member of staff at the library.

