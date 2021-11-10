Beccles Lido celebrates stellar season as cold water swimming kicks in

The director of Beccles Lido has been celebrating after a stellar summer season which saw around 70,000 swimmers using the pool over the 32 week period.

Shaun Crowley the director of Beccles Lido. - Credit: Terry Hammond Photography

Shaun Crowley, managing director of the Beccles Lido, said the season has been very different to years gone by, after the pool was open each day for 32 weeks this year following on from the various lockdowns which forced the Lido to close.

Now, with the increased popularity of cold water swimming sessions, Mr Crowley is excited to once again open up the lido for cold swimming sessions this winter.

The lido has turned off the boilers and is welcoming swimmers back for cold water swimming this winter. - Credit: Terry Hammond Photography

Reflecting on the summer season, he said: "It has been a different season to years gone but a very successful one where we've welcomed around 70,000 swimmers, including local swimming clubs.

"Over the summer we have run a booking system which has worked fairly well, allowing our swimmers to book specific slots.

You may also want to watch:

"This system is here to stay for now but we will review this next summer season."

The lido have welcomed more visitors this year compared to previous years. - Credit: Shaun Crowley

Despite coming out of the various lockdowns, Mr Crowley is pleased that record numbers of swimmers visited the pool this year.

"Usually, we welcome around 40-45,000 swimmers to the pool during the summer so topping that after coming out of the pandemic has been great.

"It's really reassuring for us because even though the weather wasn't best this summer we've still managed to pull in the swimmers.

"I think there are always things we can do to make it better but everyone in Beccles and further afield love the Lido."

The cold water swimming sessions will run at the lido this winter. - Credit: Shaun Crowley

Boilers at the lido were turned off on October 31 and temperatures in the water are now cooling down to 12C.

Mr Crowley said cold water swimming is becoming increasingly popular with new swimmers.

He said: "During our first week 150 people have so far taken part in the cold water swimming sessions.

"The pool is a perfect space for new swimmers to try out cold water swimming because they have lifeguards at the side and the pool isn't yet fully cold."

Cold water swimming sessions are currently available on Thursday evenings, Friday mornings, Friday evenings and Saturday mornings and you can book here.