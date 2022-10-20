Beccles News Bungay News Things to do Sport Support Us Subscribe
Pokémon enthusiast launches club to share his passion in Beccles

Bruno Brown

Published: 2:56 PM October 20, 2022
Updated: 5:00 PM October 20, 2022
Pokémon

Pokémon club organiser, Reece Tackley, with his impressive collection of Pokémon cards - Credit: Denise Bradley

An avid Pokémon card enthusiast is looking to share his passion after spending years trying to catch 'em all.


Reece Tackley set up the new Beccles club, with his love for Pokémon dating back 15 years, with the aim of offering an inexpensive way to play.

The 21-year-old has watched the group grow in just a matter of weeks, with around 20 players getting involved each week.

Pokémon being played at Beccles Library last Monday

Pokémon being played at Beccles Library last Monday night - Credit: Reece Tackley

Mr Tackley said: "The idea was to create the club so people can play competitively and affordably, playing Pokémon can actually be really expensive.

"We charge a very small fee of £2 per person to cover the cost of hiring the room at the library, so it can be as accessible for people as possible.

"The club has grown from a group of five people, and last week we had 20 players. We are always hoping more people will come and join us.

"It is such good fun, and if you are interested in Pokémon, I urge you to come along and join us.

"Another reason I started the club was because of my love for the town, I wanted to give people here the opportunity to participate in something new or different, and something I love very much."

Club organiser, Reece Tackley, with his impressive

Club organiser, Reece Tackley, with his impressive set of Pokémon cards - Credit: Denise Bradley

One of the participants at the club said: “Reece Tackley is by far and away one of the most knowledgeable people I have ever known in Pokémon.

"I’ve been collecting since the 90s and I can tell you all that I’ve never met anyone with the passion and love as Reece.”

Mr Tackley has created a system to make sure all trades are fair, and most importantly both sides are happy with the cards they receive.

Reece's favourite Pokémon cards

Reece's favourite Pokémon cards - Credit: Denise Bradley

The organiser said: "Each week we focus on various aspects of the Pokémon Trading card game, learning how to play, building decks, and honing your skills in the game.

"We are a group that prides ourselves on acceptance to anyone who is interested in the Pokémon trading card game.

"Young or old, Pokémon Mondays welcomes you no matter if you’re a complete beginner or a seasoned pro, we will do our best to give you the training needed to enjoy the classic game."

The group meet at Beccles Library each Monday at 5pm.

Beccles News

