Stuart Mack is back with headlining show in Beccles

A popular singer-songwriter and guitarist will be making a return to Suffolk when he performs at the Canopy Theatre, in Beccles, later this month.

Stuart Mack will be at the Canopy Theatre, Hungate Church, Beccles on Saturday October 22 as part of a double bill with Ross Burkitt and Ali Ward.

Mr Mack was a key part of the East Anglian music scene for over 25 years, clocking up several thousand appearances at folk clubs, festivals, theatres and clubs.

His solo album Footsteps was followed by a duo album with John Ward, Four o’clock on a Sunday Morning, and Toby, a hugely successful album recorded with wife Penny which is still in print today after nearly 30 years.

More recently he has released a CD of archive material featuring solo and duo performances by himself and his wife Penny and is in the process of recording a brand new album.

Ross is an accomplished guitarist and singer and Ali adds vocals and ethereal flute to the mix.

The pair have been regular performers in East Anglia for many years, and this October's show will be their third appearance at the Canopy Theatre.