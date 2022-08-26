Upcoming performances at Beccles' Canopy Theatre

Impossible God will be performed at Hungate Church, Beccles - Credit: Archant

New live music is coming to Beccles' Canopy Theatre this September.

On Saturday, September 17, US singer-songwriter Annie Dressner will take to the stage for her I’ve Always Been Like This tour.

She recently had performed alongside David Ford at the Seagull Theatre in Pakefield.

For this solo show, she will be supported by Dan Wilde.

The season continues in October with the return of popular Suffolk duo Ross Burkitt and Ali Ward in a double bill with local favourite, the versatile singer and songwriter Stuart Mack.

Then, in November, Clive Gregson returns to Beccles with his long delayed Farewell Tour and folk artist Lizzy Hardingham makes her north Suffolk debut with new release “How Did We Get Here?” out in October.

The season concludes in December with award-winning US singer-songwriter Sarah McQuaid.

Now based in Cornwall she is a regular visitor to Suffolk having built up a strong following over many years.