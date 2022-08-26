Upcoming performances at Beccles' Canopy Theatre
- Credit: Archant
New live music is coming to Beccles' Canopy Theatre this September.
On Saturday, September 17, US singer-songwriter Annie Dressner will take to the stage for her I’ve Always Been Like This tour.
She recently had performed alongside David Ford at the Seagull Theatre in Pakefield.
For this solo show, she will be supported by Dan Wilde.
The season continues in October with the return of popular Suffolk duo Ross Burkitt and Ali Ward in a double bill with local favourite, the versatile singer and songwriter Stuart Mack.
Then, in November, Clive Gregson returns to Beccles with his long delayed Farewell Tour and folk artist Lizzy Hardingham makes her north Suffolk debut with new release “How Did We Get Here?” out in October.
The season concludes in December with award-winning US singer-songwriter Sarah McQuaid.
Most Read
- 1 One of school's 'best ever years' marked on GCSE results day
- 2 Delight for Bungay High pupils on GCSE results day
- 3 Eight fire crews called to care home blaze near Loddon
- 4 Church assists care home patients in fire evacuation
- 5 Air ambulance responds after two women hurt in equestrian accident
- 6 Beccles goalkeeper to reach landmark 500th appearance
- 7 Road closed after two-car crash close to ambulance station
- 8 Soap star runs fitness classes for charity after settling into Norfolk home
- 9 GCSE record smashed at SET Beccles School after great results
- 10 'Lucky to be alive' woman thanks teammates after charity football match
Now based in Cornwall she is a regular visitor to Suffolk having built up a strong following over many years.