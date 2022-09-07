Beccles News Bungay News Things to do Sport Support Us Subscribe
Towns theatre launches new season programme for winter

Bruno Brown

Published: 3:26 PM September 7, 2022
Beccles Public Hall and Theatre - What's on

A new programme has been announced at Beccles Public Hall for the months ahead - Credit: Beccles Public Hall and Theatre

A Beccles theatre has launched its new season for the autumn and winter after a successful first six months of the year. 

Beccles Public Hall and Theatre, on Smallgate, received funding from the Arts Council's Let’s Create Fund to improve audience experience.

The funding has enabled enabling the venue to install a brand new digital hearing loop system.

The venue has a range of live tributes performances coming up, including Abba Forever, AC/DC, American Country, The Jam’d, Ed Sheeran Experience and more. 

In October, an evening of drag will grace the stage in That’s Camp, after a sell out performance last year.

Britain’s Got Talent superstars The D-Day Darlings, will be bringing their popular war-time show to the venue in November.

The magic of pantomime returns this Christmas too, with the godmother of them all – Cinderella.

The professional production will begin its run on Saturday December 17, and run until Monday, January 2. 

Ryan Holt, programming and marketing manager, said: “We’ve had a great start to the year and seen some great live entertainment on the towns stage.

"We are excited about welcoming audiences to enjoy our new season of shows.”

For the full programme of new shows and events visit the venues website www.becclespublichall.com 

