Bungay celebrates the big Christmas lights switch-on
- Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021
Bungay has got into the festive spirit after the town's Christmas lights were switched on.
At 5pm on Friday, Mayor John Adams did the honours and pushed the button to illuminate the streets.
The switch-on event was enjoyed by many and there was lots of entertainment on offer, including a performance form the Castle Singers.
Children also got the chance to meet two reindeers at the castle.
Anthony Dawes, the chair of the Christmas lights committee said: "We've been really looking forward to brightening up the town and to start getting ready for Christmas.
"Last year's switch-on was a low key affair but this year we are back into the normal swing of things.
"We were hoping to upgrade the lights but unfortunately the new set is currently stuck in the middle of the ocean on a ship somewhere."
