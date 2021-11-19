Beccles News Bungay News Things to do Sport Support Us Subscribe
Bungay celebrates the big Christmas lights switch-on

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 7:25 PM November 19, 2021
The Bungay Christmas lights. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Bungay has got into the festive spirit  after the town's Christmas lights were switched on. 

The Bungay Christmas lights. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

At 5pm on Friday, Mayor John Adams did the honours and pushed the button to illuminate the streets.

Carol singers at the Bungay Christmas lights switch on. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The switch-on event was enjoyed by many and there was lots of entertainment on offer, including a performance form the Castle Singers.

Ivy Sprake, seven, meets Comet from Melsop Farm Park, at the Bungay Christmas lights switch on. Pict

Children also got the chance to meet two reindeers at the castle.

Four-year-old Drew Tilley, and her dad Malcolm snjoying the bubbles at the Bungay Christmas lights s

Anthony Dawes, the chair of the Christmas lights committee said: "We've been really looking forward to brightening up the town and to start getting ready for Christmas.

Elf Dawn Yull with Father Christmas raising funds for the Lions at the Bungay Christmas lights switc

"Last year's switch-on was a low key affair but this year we are back into the normal swing of things.

"We were hoping to upgrade the lights but unfortunately the new set is currently stuck in the middle of the ocean on a ship somewhere."

Hamilton Dowel-Hurst, six, left, and his brother, Kingsley, four, with festive gnomes on their famil

