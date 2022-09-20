Beccles News Bungay News Things to do Sport Support Us Subscribe
Beccles and Bungay Journal > Things to do

Musician launches new opera exploring poem's meaning

Author Picture Icon

Bruno Brown

Published: 12:04 PM September 20, 2022
Bungay musician and composer is bringing a new opera to the town

Bungay musician and composer is bringing a new opera to the town - Credit: William Drew-Batty

A Bungay composer is launching a 'new and never seen' before opera based on a contemporary poem by W.W.Gibson.

Composer William Drew-Batty's opera shares the name and is based on W.W.Gibson's poem, Flannan Isle.

The show is to be hosted at 7.30pm at Bungay's Fisher Theatre on Friday September 30.

Mr Drew-Batty's take on Flannan Isle aims to explore the mystery behind Gibson's poem further.

Mr Drew-Batty said his take on the famous piece of literature is a fresh retelling of an eerie, macabre and true story, performed by a cast of five.

William Drew-Batty said: "The opportunity to present an individual and original piece is very rare so it is very exciting.

"This original piece is something people will not want to miss - it is new and never seen before.

Most Read

  1. 1 Two hurt after topless man throws metal torch through car window
  2. 2 Homemade 'delicious seasonal treats' to be served at new town café
  3. 3 Poultry factory staff 'refused bank holiday' for Queen's funeral
  1. 4 Beccles teen asked girls as young as nine to send naked pictures
  2. 5 Popular steam rally returns to raise vital funds for charity
  3. 6 The Queen had two birthdays, but will King Charles carry on the tradition?
  4. 7 Musician launches new opera exploring poem's meaning
  5. 8 What happens next following the Queen's funeral?
  6. 9 Fire crews called to commercial building blaze in Norfolk village
  7. 10 Popular dog walking spot and fishing lake for sale

"We are really excited to present this opportunity and are doubly excited to be contributing to the musical and cultural heritage of this part of the world."

Tickets can be bought online  on the Bungay Fisher website or at the ticket office at the Fisher Theatre.

The poster for the performance on September 30

The poster for the performance on September 30 - Credit: William Drew-Batty


Bungay News

Don't Miss

Mrs Sweeties (Vanessa) left with her husband Mr Sweeties (Paul) right

New dessert parlour sees family-run Sweeties empire grow

Bruno Brown

Author Picture Icon
Flixton aviation museum is going to be bustling this Sunday

Aviation museum to celebrate 50th anniversary

Bruno Brown

Author Picture Icon
A flood alert has been issued. PICTURE: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

Norfolk Live News | Updated

Flood alert issued for areas along River Waveney

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Police in Hertfordshire have re-launched an appeal for a Post Office thief who appeared to be wielding a "handgun"

Suffolk Live News | Updated

Missing Lowestoft woman found safe

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon