Musician launches new opera exploring poem's meaning

Bungay musician and composer is bringing a new opera to the town - Credit: William Drew-Batty

A Bungay composer is launching a 'new and never seen' before opera based on a contemporary poem by W.W.Gibson.

Composer William Drew-Batty's opera shares the name and is based on W.W.Gibson's poem, Flannan Isle.

The show is to be hosted at 7.30pm at Bungay's Fisher Theatre on Friday September 30.

Mr Drew-Batty's take on Flannan Isle aims to explore the mystery behind Gibson's poem further.

Mr Drew-Batty said his take on the famous piece of literature is a fresh retelling of an eerie, macabre and true story, performed by a cast of five.

William Drew-Batty said: "The opportunity to present an individual and original piece is very rare so it is very exciting.

"This original piece is something people will not want to miss - it is new and never seen before.

"We are really excited to present this opportunity and are doubly excited to be contributing to the musical and cultural heritage of this part of the world."

Tickets can be bought online on the Bungay Fisher website or at the ticket office at the Fisher Theatre.

The poster for the performance on September 30 - Credit: William Drew-Batty



