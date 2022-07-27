Beccles News Bungay News Things to do Sport Support Us Subscribe
Fun for all the family at care home's garden fete

Bruno Brown

Published: 11:19 AM July 27, 2022
From left, hospitality manager Kellie O’Dea, manager Dean Jeremy and coordinator Lisa Thornton, outside Brooke House.

From left, hospitality manager Kellie O'Dea, manager Dean Jeremy and coordinator Lisa Thornton, outside Brooke House.

Brooke House residential care home, in Brooke Gardens, Brooke, is inviting families to its summer garden fete from 2pm to 5pm on Saturday, July 30.

Home manager Dean Jermy said: “After the long isolation of the Covid lockdowns it is great to be able to put on an event for the local community again.”

There will be a range of stalls, including bric-a-brac, crafts, sweets, cakes, records, books and food.

Traditional fete games will include a coconut shy, wine or water and Guess the Weight of the Cake.

There will be face painting and a children’s fancy dress competition judged by Dean and hospitality manager Kellie O’Dea.

Further attractions include a tombola and raffle with exciting prizes, including a grand hamper of chocolates.

Dean said: “Brooke House was once the grand family home of the Mackintosh family so we decided to celebrate our history with a delicious chocolate hamper prize.”

Fete goers will have the chance of a close-up encounter with visiting alpacas while local vocalist Kyle will sing songs through the decades.

Parravani’s ice cream van will be in attendance.

Brooke House care home has been rated good inspectors from the Care Quality Commission. Pictured cen

Brooke House care home has been rated good inspectors from the Care Quality Commission. Pictured centre is home manager Hayley Hirst. Picture: Courtesy of Kingsley Healthcare. - Credit: Archant

Energy supplier Utility Warehouse will be at the fete to provide families with energy saving tips.

All proceeds will be donated to North Walsham Dementia Support Group.

