Celebrate Christmas while supporting charity at special concert

The Friends of St Marys church, Halesworth are looking to rasie £400,000 overt the next three years to carry out a regeneration programme at the church. Interior of the church - Credit: Nick Butcher

People from east Suffolk and the surrounding areas are being given an exciting opportunity to get in a celebratory festive mood as a special carol concert is held.

The Lowestoft Chorale, which is made up of singers from the Lowestoft Choral Society, and its musical director Jennifer Baker, will present a charity carol concert this Saturday, December 4 in St Mary’s Church, Halesworth.

They will welcome the return to East Anglia of their regular concert accompanist, professor David Baker, formerly librarian at UEA, as well as Norwich diocesan organ advisor, organist at Wymondham Abbey and author of the popular Shire Guide to the Organ.

Seasonal organ music and audience participation will add to the festive experience.

The Pear Tree Fund. - Credit: The Pear Tree Fund

The concert has been arranged to raise funds for the Pear Tree Fund - formerly known as Halesworth Community Nursing Care Fund - which provides information, advice and support to those with a life-changing illness or long-term condition, as well as their families and carers.

This includes a range of free services that are available from the Pear Tree Centre in Halesworth, such as wellbeing and bereavement support and help to live well in the community.

The Pear Tree Fund chief executive, Kevin Vaughan. - Credit: Pear Tree Fund

Kevin Vaughan, chief executive of the Pear Tree Fund, said: “We are delighted that The Lowestoft Chorale has chosen to support our charity by hosting this fantastic event.

"I am sure that the evening will indeed bring ‘glad tidings of comfort and joy’ as we count the days to Christmas while giving people the chance to support our charity at the same time.”

Rachel Drinkwater, on behalf of the Lowestoft Choral Society, said: “We are delighted to support the Pear Tree Fund as part of our involvement in the community, as we know the work it undertakes locally is invaluable.”

The concert begins at 7pm.

Tickets are priced at £8 to include mulled wine and mince pies and are available from Pear Tree Centre, Dee’s Den, Halesworth Book Shop, on the door and by visiting peartreefund.org and clicking on 'help us' followed by 'fundraising events.'

Concert-goers will also be able to purchase Christmas cards which have been designed for the Pear Tree Fund by John Appleton, who is a local artist living with cancer who has been supported by the charity.

The cards cost £3 for 10, or £5 for 20.