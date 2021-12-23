Splendid Christmas lights display raises money for vital local service

The Christmas lights display can be seen at Woodcroft, Milestone Lane, Earsham. - Credit: Keith Penn

A Christmas lights display is raising money for a vital local service.

Milestone Lane in Earsham, near Bungay, has once again been transformed into a Winter Wonderland this Christmas thanks to a splendid light display at the home of villager Keith Penn.

Mr Penn's display is raising money in aid of All Hallows Day Centre in the nearby village of Ditchingham.

The display takes months to put up. - Credit: Keith Penn

The display includes 270 separate pieces, ranging from 1,000 lights in a single piece, to about 20 lights in the smaller pieces, such as the animals. Altogether, there are 42,443 bulbs and 270 plugs.

Mr Penn started his annual Christmas light display back in 2007/8.

Mr Penn said it was a pleasure putting up the display each year. - Credit: Keith Penn

He said: “It’s always a pleasure putting the lights up – not so much taking them down because everything needs to be dismantled and dried off before being boxed up and returned to the loft.

"I usually complete this process by the end of the first week in February and then adjust my plans for the following year.

"It’s so dark after the lights come down which seems really strange, but it’s very rewarding to hear the positive comments from people, particularly the children, some of whom draw pictures and post them with their donations.

"I hope to continue with my display for the foreseeable future and thank everyone for their support and taking the trouble to comment.”

Snowman and the Snowdog. - Credit: Keith Penn

All Hallows Day Centre Manager, Linda Robinson said: “We have been able to buy so many things to help keep our day centre customers stimulated and active, including iPads, Alexa Shows and a Nintendo Wii.

"Some of the money has been used to take people on outings, and to have visitors to the Centre including Minidonks (miniature donkeys for wellbeing) and The Owl Sanctuary.

"The money has also enabled us to book many live entertainers over the years and our equipment cupboard has been regularly replenished with therapeutic and fun activities, all thanks to Keith’s generosity, for which we are truly grateful.”

For anyone wanting to visit the display at Woodcroft in Milestone Lane, it is open each year from December 1 through to January 5/6.

People can enjoy the display daily from 3.45pm to 10.00pm, with the exception of Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day when the lights are on from 11.00am – midnight.