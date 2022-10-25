Clive Gregson brings his Farewell Tour to Beccles

A singer-songwriter with plans to retire is to put on one last show in for fans in Beccles.

After clocking up 40 years as a professional musician in 2020, UK singer-songwriter and guitarist Clive Gregson planned one final series of live shows before retiring from touring.

That idea was thwarted by the pandemic and, confined to his home studio during the lockdowns, Clive instead wrote, recorded and released eight new albums.

He had some live dates in autumn 2021 and will complete his final shows this autumn - and on November 4 he will be performing at the Canopy Theatre in Hungate Church.

The show starts at 8pm, with tickets priced at £12 from www.ticketsource.co.uk/martello-promotions.