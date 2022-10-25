Beccles News Bungay News Things to do Sport Support Us Subscribe
Beccles and Bungay Journal > Things to do

Clive Gregson brings his Farewell Tour to Beccles

Author Picture Icon

Bruno Brown

Published: 10:28 AM October 25, 2022
Clive Gregson brings his Farewell Tour to Beccles

Clive Gregson brings his Farewell Tour to Beccles - Credit: Beccles Canopy Theatre

A singer-songwriter with plans to retire is to put on one last show in for fans in Beccles.

After clocking up 40 years as a professional musician in 2020, UK singer-songwriter and guitarist Clive Gregson planned one final series of live shows before retiring from touring.

That idea was thwarted by the pandemic and, confined to his home studio during the lockdowns, Clive instead wrote, recorded and released eight new albums.

He had some live dates in autumn 2021 and will complete his final shows this autumn - and on November 4 he will be performing at the Canopy Theatre in Hungate Church.

The show starts at 8pm, with tickets priced at £12 from www.ticketsource.co.uk/martello-promotions.

Beccles News

Don't Miss

A body has been found on the beach at North Drive, Great Yarmouth in the search for missing 74-year-old man Nigel Gravenall

Norfolk Live News

Body found in Great Yarmouth in search for missing 74-year-old man

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Peddars Lane , Beccles

Man wins planning appeal to build two town houses

Bruno Brown

Author Picture Icon
Land owner CEMEX have released an update on the sale of the popular dog walking and fishing location

Landowner issues update as community group bid to buy popular site

Bruno Brown

Author Picture Icon
Pokémon

Pokémon enthusiast launches club to share his passion in Beccles

Bruno Brown

Author Picture Icon