Town's biggest antique market of the year set to return this summer
- Credit: Kate Lee
A town's popular antiques market will return for its second market of the year later this month.
The Beccles Antiques Market will take place at Beccles Quay on Sunday, August 21.
There will be over 100 dealers, selling a selection of antiques, retro and collectables, including furniture, glass, silver, postcards, pictures, clothing, and jewellery.
It is free entry and there will be some additional parking available at the Quay market site for a small charge of £2 as well as all the car parks in Beccles town centre just a short walk away.
Event co-organiser Kate Lee said: "We are looking forward to welcoming everyone back for the second antiques fair of the year at the Quay.
"This time it is a summer event so we are expecting even more visitors.
"Our fair in May saw a footfall of around 5,000 people.
Most Read
- 1 Investigation into fatal aircraft crash continues
- 2 Four taken to hospital after crash involving ambulance on A146
- 3 Latest 'festival-style' market to take place next month
- 4 A146 near Beccles closed by police after crash
- 5 Town's biggest antique market of the year set to return this summer
- 6 Water usage warning issued by River Waveney Trust
- 7 Lead thieves target Norfolk village church with links to Lord Nelson
- 8 'Risk of injury' - Aldi recalls product due to safety fears
- 9 Much-loved tearoom shuts after 20 years and moves in to pub
- 10 Iconic legend of Black Shuck celebrated with new festival
"The fair is good for the town and there will be something on offer for everyone."