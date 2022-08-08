Town's biggest antique market of the year set to return this summer

One of the antique dealers from May's market at the Quay smiling with his stool. - Credit: Kate Lee

A town's popular antiques market will return for its second market of the year later this month.

The Beccles Antiques Market will take place at Beccles Quay on Sunday, August 21.

There will be over 100 dealers, selling a selection of antiques, retro and collectables, including furniture, glass, silver, postcards, pictures, clothing, and jewellery.

It is free entry and there will be some additional parking available at the Quay market site for a small charge of £2 as well as all the car parks in Beccles town centre just a short walk away.

Shoppers browse a stool of antiques from May's Beccles Antique market also hosted at the Quay. - Credit: Kate Lee

Event co-organiser Kate Lee said: "We are looking forward to welcoming everyone back for the second antiques fair of the year at the Quay.

"This time it is a summer event so we are expecting even more visitors.

"Our fair in May saw a footfall of around 5,000 people.

"The fair is good for the town and there will be something on offer for everyone."