Beccles Bell Tower reopens for guided summer tours
- Credit: Nick Butcher
Beccles Bell Tower has now reopened for the summer season offering unique views of the town where people can see up to 20 miles on a sunny day.
The guided tours started again on Saturday, April 16 and will run every Saturday until October with the tower expected to be open on occasional Wednesday's and Friday's.
The tower is open from 10.30am until 4pm.
Visitors can count the number of steps over 100 to the top and enjoy views across the Waveney Valley and towards Great Yarmouth and Lowestoft.
Visitors will be given an informative guided tour on the way up, including a chance to see the historic bells.
All opening times are subject to weather conditions and the availability of volunteers.
The tower is closed on days when there is a wedding at the church in order to give the bell-ringers access to the tower.
Most Read
- 1 Foodbank makes urgent plea over hundreds of empty crates
- 2 Fundraising tournament to help set up charity in memory of Charlie, 8
- 3 Where raw sewage was discharged into Waveney rivers
- 4 'They can't believe I'm the same person': Man's eight stone transformation
- 5 Cameras stolen as shed and summerhouse targeted in break-ins
- 6 Cost of living crisis: 'We're not buying clothes or driving'
- 7 Scammers use Ukraine crisis to take money and personal details in Norfolk
- 8 Seaside town gets a taste for new butchers store
- 9 Much-loved retired police officer remembered after sudden death
- 10 Grab the chance to help win sports equipment for YOUR school
The tower will be open on Wednesdays on April 20, May 25, June 1, June 30, then every week until August 31.
It will also be open on Fridays on April 22, May 27, June 3, July 1, September 2.