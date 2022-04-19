Beccles News Bungay News Things to do Sport Support Us Subscribe
Beccles Bell Tower reopens for guided summer tours

Jasper King

Published: 11:22 AM April 19, 2022
beccles bell tower

Beccles Bell Tower will reopen for summer tours every Saturday and a few Wednesday's and Friday's during the summer season. - Credit: Nick Butcher

Beccles Bell Tower has now reopened for the summer season offering unique views of the town where people can see up to 20 miles on a sunny day.

The guided tours started again on Saturday, April 16 and will run every Saturday until October with the tower expected to be open on occasional Wednesday's and Friday's.

The tower is open from 10.30am until 4pm.

beccles bell tower

The Beccles Bell Tower offers 20 mile views on a sunny day. - Credit: Google

Visitors can count the number of steps over 100 to the top and enjoy views across the Waveney Valley and towards Great Yarmouth and Lowestoft. 

Visitors will be given an informative guided tour on the way up, including a chance to see the historic bells.

All opening times are subject to weather conditions and the availability of volunteers. 

The tower is closed on days when there is a wedding at the church in order to give the bell-ringers access to the tower.

The tower will be open on Wednesdays on April 20, May 25, June 1, June 30, then every week until August 31.

It will also be open on Fridays on April 22, May 27, June 3, July 1, September 2.

Beccles News

