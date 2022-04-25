Spectuacular views as Beccles Bell Tower reopens for the summer season

Beccles Bell Tower has reopened for the summer season offering spectacular views. - Credit: Mick Howes

Beccles Bell Tower has reopened for its summer season offering unique views across the town and the wider Waveney Valley area.

The guided tours started again on Saturday, April 16 and will run every Saturday until October with the tower expected to be open on occasional Wednesday's and Friday's.

Beccles Bell Tower has reopened for the summer season offering spectacular views. - Credit: Mick Howes

The tower is open from 10.30am until 4pm.

Visitors can count the number of steps over 100 to the top and enjoy views across the Waveney Valley and towards Great Yarmouth and Lowestoft.

Beccles Bell Tower has reopened for the summer season offering spectacular views. - Credit: Mick Howes

Visitors will be given an informative guided tour on the way up, including a chance to see the historic bells.

All opening times are subject to weather conditions and the availability of volunteers.

Inside the Beccles Bell Tower. - Credit: Mick Howes

The tower is closed on days when there is a wedding at the church in order to give the bell-ringers access to the tower.

The tower will be open on Wednesdays on April 20, May 25, June 1, June 30, then every week until August 31.

It will also be open on Fridays on April 22, May 27, June 3, July 1, September 2.

Beccles Bell Tower has reopened for the summer season offering spectacular views. - Credit: Mick Howes

Beccles Bell Tower has reopened for the summer season offering spectacular views. - Credit: Mick Howes

Beccles Bell Tower has reopened for the summer season offering spectacular views. - Credit: Mick Howes

Beccles Bell Tower. - Credit: Mick Howes