Beccles Bell Tower granted additional opening hours for visitors

Published: 4:25 PM August 11, 2021

Town Mayor Richard Stubbings (left) and Beccles and District Lions President Sandy Barr outside the entrance to the Bell Tower. - Credit: Beccles Town Council

Beccles Bell Tower will be opening for an extra day a week in a bid to increase tourism and local interest.

Beccles Town Council has announced that it has reached an agreement with Beccles and District Lions Club to open the bell tower to visitors on Fridays, starting from August 13.

The council’s current team of volunteers, led by Diane Dungate and David Spink, currently open the tower for tours on Saturdays in the summer and autumn.

Beccles Bell Tower recently reopened for the first time since 2019. - Credit: Nick Butcher

The council is looking to boost the town's tourism by giving visitors access to the tower more than one day per week.

The lions club is keen to operate the facility, both to show the service to the town, but also to raise funds for the good causes that the club supports in and around Beccles.

The Friday openings will be a trial period, with the council and the lions planning to review the outcome during the winter, with a view to further increasing the opening days in the 2022 summer season.

Mayor of Beccles, Cllr Richard Stubbings, said: “The bell tower is an iconic town landmark, as well as being a significant tourist destination.

"I am delighted that the council and the lions are working together to increase the use of the tower, and we hope that this will be mutually beneficial.

"I want to thank Diane and David from our current volunteer team for their support of the lions as they prepare to open for the first time on Friday”.

Lion Sandy Barr, president of the Beccles and District Lions Club, said: “Our club has a commitment to service in our local community, and to raising money to support deserving causes in Beccles.

"Getting involved in helping the council to open the tower fits well with both of these aims, and the club members have embraced the opportunity and are looking forward to enabling more visitors to experience the fantastic view from the top of the tower."

The bell tower will be open on Fridays and Saturdays, from 10.30am to 4pm, until the end of October.

Tower tours cost £2.50 per adult (16 and over), and £1.50 for four- to 15-year-olds (under fours are free of charge).