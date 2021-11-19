Husband and wife folk duo to put on Christmas performance

Folk duo Megson will perform at the Canopy Theatre in Beccles for a festive performance. - Credit: Martello Promotions

A husband and wife folk duo are set to put on a festive performance at the Canopy Theatre in Beccles.

The pair will be performing on Saturday, December 4, and have gained fame on the British folk scene for their intelligent songwriting, musicianship and humour.

Four times nominated at the BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards and twice winners of the Spiral Earth Awards, Megson will be performing a very special seasonal show entitled A Yuletide Carol.

The show will combine a mixture of classic seasonal songs and undiscovered carols as well as a sprinkling of their own original Christmas songs.

Megson have released two new albums in the last year, the first a collection of highlights from their many online streamed shows and the second (out this month) a tribute to north eastern songwriters called Unknown Waters.

In recent times the duo have also released a CD of A Yuletide Carol and a download only EP (Through The Winter).

Tickets are £15 and are available in advance here.