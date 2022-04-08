'A buzz in the air' as lido reopens for 2022 with new additions

Beccles Lido reopens with new improvements. Friends Kat and Helen, who travel from outside the town as they love the lido so much. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

The Beccles Lido is making a splash as it reopens for the 2022 season with some exciting changes.

The popular open-air attraction is open seven days a week and it features a main and toddler pool, with both heated to 28C.

Beccles Lido reopens with new improvements. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

It is popular with locals and tourists alike and people must pre-book and pay for a session before they visit.

This includes lane swimming, Aquacise, family fun with the slide and springboard and lunchtime sessions with the giant inflatable Aquarun.

Beccles Lido reopens with new improvements. Pictured is Shaun Crowley, managing director. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

There are also memberships available, aimed at locals, which start at £37 a month and can be used across all sessions.

Ryan Holt, programming and marketing manager at Beccles Lido, said: "We are excited to be back, there is a buzz in the air of positivity and it is great to be able to put Beccles on the map."

Beccles Lido reopens with new improvements. Lifeguards Marcus, 20, and Grace, 17. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

The facilities at the lido have also undergone much needed renovations, with a new look for its changing rooms, café and kiosk.

Beccles Lido reopens with new improvements. Regular swimmer Chris Cooper. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

The kiosk has a new menu, which includes jacket potatoes, paninis, chips and hot dogs alongside a range of vegan options and a selection of hot and cold drinks.

The Beccles Lido Ltd charity also operates the Big Dog Ferry, which will be back in action from this weekend and runs daily.

Beccles Lido reopens with new improvements. The Big Dog Ferry runs from the lido. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

It takes visitors on a relaxing three-mile boat journey along the River Waveney from Beccles Lido to The Locks Inn Community Pub in Geldeston if you fancy some lunch.

The lido has also teamed up again with TheCanoeMan to offer paddleboarding, kayaking, canoeing and, new for 2022, rowing boats, available to hire daily.

Beccles Lido reopens with new improvements. Pictured is Matt Day, general manager. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

Matt Day, general manager, said “It has been a busy few months, but we are raring to go and looking forward to being able to offer many great days out for locals and tourists here in Beccles."

Beccles Lido is open Monday to Saturday 7am to 9pm and 7am to 7pm on Sundays - book a session at beccleslido.com where you will also find links to book the Big Dog Ferry and TheCanoeMan activities.