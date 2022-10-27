Beccles Lido to switch heaters off for cold water swimming season

Wooly hats are optional... but this swimmer thinks necessary - Credit: Beccles Lido

A town's outdoor lido is set to turn off its boilers this weekend as swimmers prepare for the winter swimming season.

Beccles Lido, after a record-breaking summer which attracted more than 60,000 visitors, is turning its boilers off as the season changes.

Shaun Crowley, Beccles Lido's managing director, said: "We weren't to sure what to expect post COVID, but overall our numbers are very good and we are delighted by the support we have received.

"Our numbers are up 20pc from last summer which is amazing, going into the winter is a new challenge."

Mr Crowley has written a blog detailing the benefits of the winter swimming season and urges people to not be deterred by the colder water after the pool's heating is turned off at midday Sunday, October 30.

"I am looking forward to getting back in to cold water, but not as much as many of our swimmers are.

"The winter timetable starts Thursday November 3, and has swimming Thursday evening, Friday morning and evening and Saturday morning.

"Bookings can be made on our website from Monday, but you will also be able to just turn up and pay at the gate.

"I would encourage people to come forward and try something new, there are endless benefits, and above all it is a really fun and social get together.

"Just because you may book an hour slot doesn't mean you need to stay in for that length of time.

"And for those who hate the idea, you might be surprised.

"Water temperature in the first week of November should be 21-23°C, about the same as Benidorm, and 17-19°C in week two, same as the Algarve, before 15°C in week three."

On the back of a record-breaking summer Mr Crowley says the pool is in a good position, but he is fearful how rising costs and energy prices may impact business after summer 2023.

He said: "We are well set for the winter and well set for the summer - the real challenges will become clear at the end of next summer.

"All we can do is hope that businesses like ours will get some help as soaring costs of chlorine, water and energy prices in general will make it tough, for now it is a matter of crossing one bridge at a time.

"It is a kind of use it or lose it situation, but we can't thank the community enough for their support in these tough times."

