Town's panto ramps up Covid safety measures ahead of Plan B rules

A town's panto will be asking people to take responsibility and wear face coverings inside in the run up to the Christmas performance.

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs starts at Beccles Public Hall and Theatre on December 18 and runs for 18 nights.

Beccles Public Hall. - Credit: Nick Butcher

Matt Day, General Manager of the venue said: “At such a crucial time of year for the long-term health and financial security of our sector, theatres need to be able to remain open to full houses over the festive period."

He added: “Rigorous testing regimes and backstage protocols continue to be in place for theatre staff and performers, to allow the show to go on and to preserve the livelihood of our team after such a challenging two years."

The venue will also be encouraging audience members to use hand sanitiser upon entry and the auditorium will be fogged in between performances in the best efforts to ensure everyone is kept safe.

Tickets are £11.50 for children, £13.50 for adults, £12.50 for concessions or £46 for a family of four.

They are on sale now at Beccles Public Hall box office, open from 10am until 3pm, Monday to Saturday, by calling 01502 770060 or visiting www.becclespublichall.com