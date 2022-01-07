Big names heading to Beccles Public Hall and Theatre this season

Beccles Public Hall and Theatre will play host to a variety of big names this season. - Credit: Nick Butcher/Beccles Public Hall

Beccles Public Hall and Theatre has launched its new season programme this week which sees some big names and shows heading to the town.

Su Pollard will be in Beccles on Wednesday, March 16. - Credit: Beccles Public Hall

Su Pollard will entertain audiences on Wednesday, March 16 with her brand new tour ‘Oh... and another thing’.

Following a strong festive pantomime season, the venue is back with more live entertainment. This month sees Quiz at the Hall return on Saturday, January 15.

Women in Rock will grace the stage celebrating female rock icons on Saturday, January 22.

Film @ the Hall returns with the highly acclaimed Edie, staring Shelia Hancock on Thursday, January 20.

The film The Father will be shown on Thursday, February 10 and Swallows and Amazons will be shown on Thursday March 10.

The BBC’s The One Show Gardener Christine Walkden will be heading to Beccles on Sunday, February 6.

Arthur Smith will return on Friday, February 11 with his brand new show, Laughs, Smiles, Insights and Memories.

Bella Berserk, Queen of Visual Comedy will be on stage with her comedy drag show on Saturday, February 19.

There is lots of entertainment for children and families including the welcome return of Fox Tales with their brand new show Little Red Riding Hood on Saturday, February 5.

Mama G, will be bringing her show in person on Thursday, February 24 and Foolhardy Circus will bring an array of slapstick and clowning to the stage on Friday, February 25.

fEAST Theatre return on Wednesday, February 23 with The Canada Boys.

Roughcast Theatre Company are back with the classic William Shakespeare play Macbeth on Thursday, March 24 and Mustard Theatre Company will bring the gripping stage drama, The Girl on the Train on Wednesday, May 4.

A variety of live music will be on offer including Tom Elgie, Saturday Night at the Movies on Saturday, March 5, A tribute to the Carpenters on Saturday, March 26, The Songs of Leonard Cohen on Saturday, April 2, Bootleg Boss on Saturday, April 9 and an evening of the hits of Tina Turner on Friday, May 6.

Ryan Holt, programming and marketing manager said: “It’s an exciting year for us at the venue with a great variety of entertainment on offer and truly something for everyone to enjoy."