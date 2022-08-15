Britain's Got Talent star to perform at Bungay's Fisher Theatre
- Credit: Daniel Mason
A Britain's Got Talent star will take to the stage in Bungay later this month.
Ben Langley will return to the town's Fisher Theatre on Friday, August 26 with his one-man show.
Best known for wowing the judges with his performance on series 12 of Britain's Got Talent in 2018, the Norfolk star promises to take the audience on a farcical comic journey through his popular 'misheard lyrics' routine, as well as juggling, singing and trying out some brand-new material.
He said: "It’s brilliant to be back at the Fisher Theatre.
"It's a wonderful space in a great town.
"I'm really excited about performing the new material in my act, such as more live music, with new comedic songs and Ed Sheeran-style loop pedal, but with percussive juggling balls.
"There will also be a magic trick or two, which is something I've been working hard to perfect.
"I think the evening will be awesome fun for everyone – a real end of school holiday treat for the whole family."