Bungay Garden Market set to make blooming return

Published: 4:22 PM September 4, 2021

Bungay Garden Market is set to make a return this year for the first time since the pandemic began.

Following the Chelsea Flower Show’s lead, Bungay deferred its popular Garden Market from May to September and is set to take place next Sunday (September 12).

The Garden Market will have a wide variety of plants, shrubs and bulbs for gardeners to choose from.

In addition there will be lots of other garden and plant related stalls, including gardening antiques, paintings and prints and ceramics.

All of Bungay’s cafes, pubs and restaurants will be open with lots of food stalls and live music at the Butter Cross.

You may also want to watch:

The Garden Market is organised by the Bungay Events and Business Association.

Its chair, Didy Ward said: “We are trying to keep the event as safe as possible, by spacing stalls out a bit more than usual and asking everyone to try and maintain social distancing and of course it is in the open air.

"But we want everyone to have fun and enjoy the return of street markets to Bungay.”