Beccles News Bungay News Things to do Sport Support Us Subscribe
Beccles and Bungay Journal > Things to do >

Bungay Garden Market set to make blooming return

Author Picture Icon

Jasper King

Published: 4:22 PM September 4, 2021   
2019 bungay garden market

Perfect Perennials at the 2019 Garden Market. - Credit: Didy Ward

Bungay Garden Market is set to make a return this year for the first time since the pandemic began.

Following the Chelsea Flower Show’s lead, Bungay deferred its popular Garden Market from May to September and is set to take place next Sunday (September 12).

The Garden Market will have a wide variety of plants, shrubs and bulbs for gardeners to choose from. 

In addition there will be lots of other garden and plant related stalls, including gardening antiques, paintings and prints and ceramics. 

All of Bungay’s cafes, pubs and restaurants will be open with lots of food stalls and live music at the Butter Cross.

You may also want to watch:

The Garden Market is organised by the Bungay Events and Business Association.

Its chair, Didy Ward said: “We are trying to keep the event as safe as possible, by spacing stalls out a bit more than usual and asking everyone to try and maintain social distancing and of course it is in the open air. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Beccles' Neighbourhood Town Plan - what it is and how you can influence it
  2. 2 Norfolk and Suffolk set for mini heatwave with 28C temperatures
  3. 3 'Miracle no one killed' by police chase driver's 'lunacy'
  1. 4 Is this Norfolk pony the oldest in the UK?
  2. 5 The 5 most expensive homes sold in Suffolk in the first half of 2021
  3. 6 Councillors raise concerns over proposed Beccles Costa Coffee drive-thru
  4. 7 Stunning images showcased at Bungay camera club’s contest
  5. 8 Hybrid bike among items stolen during garage burglary
  6. 9 Are Suffolk residents getting noisier or have we just been home too much?
  7. 10 'Left to rot away' - Maggots found living in care home resident's hand

"But we want everyone to have fun and enjoy the return of street markets to Bungay.”

Bungay News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Gorleston's James Paget University Hospital has 100 empty beds and is stressing they are very much o

Seven Covid-positive patients die in a week at Norfolk hospital

Reece Hanson

Author Picture Icon
Designs showing how the retirement homes and bungalows would be built

New bungalows and retirement homes could be built at farm

Andrew Papworth

Author Picture Icon
File photo dated 26/01/18 of UK five pound, ten pound, twenty pound and fifty pound notes with one p

People with these surnames could be sitting on an unclaimed fortune

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon
Refueling car

E10 petrol at filling stations: What is it and can my car run on it?

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon