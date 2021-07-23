Town's theatre set to fully reopen in September with new vision

Published: 5:30 AM July 23, 2021

A performing arts theatre is set to fully reopen this September, with a new manager at the helm.

The Fisher Theatre in Bungay, like many theatres up and down the country, was forced to close for months on end because of the Covid pandemic.

Since March 2020, the theatre has only been able to open for one month during September 2020 and closed down again because putting on shows was not financially viable.

But with restrictions now being lifted following 'freedom day,' on July 19, Dan Miller, front of house coordinator at the theatre is optimistic for the future.

He said: "It is an exciting time here at the Fisher Theatre because we are in the process of recruiting a new manager who will be setting out the future vision for the theatre in mid-August.

"We have a couple of shows planned but we will be back up and running our usual schedule fully from September onwards.

"People can expect everything from live music to varied theatre performances. Theatre is for everybody."

Despite the rise in cases across the country and across Norfolk and Suffolk, the Fisher Theatre will not be asking customers to provide proof of vaccination status or a negative test result.

Mr Miller said: "We are aware of the challenges the rise in Covid cases may present to us as a theatre.

"It is a difficult balance to strike as a theatre because the enforcement of Covid restrictions is now out of our hands since 'freedom day' was announced.

"We will not be planning to ask any of our customers for proof of vaccination status or a negative test result.

"This would be difficult for us to implement being such a small theatre and we would really only do it if it became a mandatory government rule.

"In September we have no plans for social distancing but we will be advising customers to wear face masks when moving around the theatre and to sanitize their hands.

"When customers are sat down in their seats it is up to them whether they keep their face masks on or not."