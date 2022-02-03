Fisher Theatre celebrates Chinese New Year with brand new show
A town's theatre is welcoming in the Chinese New Year with style by hosting a brand new show.
The critically-acclaimed new play tells the real story behind Disney’s heroine, Mulan.
Michelle Yim stars in the tale produced by Red Dragonfly company.
The Ballad of Mulan is a powerful and moving tale of one woman’s search for identity in a violent world.
Expect a little humour, a lot of heart and a refreshing focus on the darker aspects of a familiar tale.
This production is particularly important to the Fisher Theatre’s new manager, Ben Blyth, who is determined to bring greater diversity to East Anglia’s theatres.
Mr Blyth says: “It’s important that our theatres provide a safe haven for everyone, and that everybody can see themselves represented on stage.
“We’re actively inclusive here at the Fisher, and are always on the lookout to support and uplift our marginalized and under-represented communities."
The Ballad of Mulan plays at the Fisher Theatre, Bungay, on Wednesday, February 9 at 7.30pm.
Tickets are £12 adults, £10 students/seniors, and only £8 under 18s – and are available now at: fishertheatre.org