Beccles News Bungay News Things to do Sport Support Us Subscribe
Beccles and Bungay Journal > Things to do >

Fisher Theatre celebrates Chinese New Year with brand new show

Author Picture Icon

Jasper King

Published: 9:57 AM February 3, 2022
chinese new year

The Fisher Theatre is hosting an exciting new show for the Chinese New Year. - Credit: Nick Butcher/Fisher Theatre

A town's theatre is welcoming in the Chinese New Year with style by hosting a brand new show.

The critically-acclaimed new play tells the real story behind Disney’s heroine, Mulan.

ballad of mulan

The Ballad of Mulan tells the story of a woman’s search for identity in a violent world. - Credit: Fisher Theatre

Michelle Yim stars in the tale produced by Red Dragonfly company.

The Ballad of Mulan is a powerful and moving tale of one woman’s search for identity in a violent world. 

Expect a little humour, a lot of heart and a refreshing focus on the darker aspects of a familiar tale.

fisher theatre

The Fisher Theatre is determined to bring greater diversity to East Anglia's theatres. - Credit: Fisher Theatre

This production is particularly important to the Fisher Theatre’s new manager, Ben Blyth, who is determined to bring greater diversity to East Anglia’s theatres.

Mr Blyth says: “It’s important that our theatres provide a safe haven for everyone, and that everybody can see themselves represented on stage.

Most Read

  1. 1 Bid for 65 homes in village set for approval despite concerns
  2. 2 One of Bungay's 'most colourful characters' dies aged 68
  3. 3 Future50 company behind reading app to host literacy festival
  1. 4 Suffolk seaside town named one of the most upmarket in the country
  2. 5 Investigations continue after elderly man assaults Morrisons shoppers
  3. 6 Tories support Peter Aldous over calls for Boris Johnson to resign
  4. 7 Number of children's clothes among products recalled after safety concerns
  5. 8 Man, 33, jailed for 10 years for child sex offences
  6. 9 Freedom of Beccles honour for Paralympian hero
  7. 10 GP's MMR vaccine appeal after figures reveal lowest coverage in a decade

“We’re actively inclusive here at the Fisher, and are always on the lookout to support and uplift our marginalized and under-represented communities."

tickets fisher theatre

Tickets are on sale now. - Credit: Fisher Theatre

The Ballad of Mulan plays at the Fisher Theatre, Bungay, on Wednesday, February 9 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £12 adults, £10 students/seniors, and only £8 under 18s – and are available now at: fishertheatre.org

Bungay News

Don't Miss

A motorcyclist in his 30s has died following a crash on the A146 near Framingham Pigot

Norwich Live News

Motorcyclist in 30s dies in three-vehicle crash on A146

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
East Anglian Air Ambulance

East Anglian Air Ambulance

Air ambulance responds after woman suffers fall in Beccles

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
Police are hunting for a man in connection with the theft and assault of a 70-year-old woman in Beccles.

CCTV released of man wanted in connection with theft and assault

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon
Flooding on the tidal River Yare at Reedham Water in a previous year. The Environment Agency has iss

Flood warnings and alerts issued across Norfolk and Waveney

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon