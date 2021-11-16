Award winning comedy night coming to Beccles

A comedy night will be held at Beccles Public Hall and Theatre on Saturday, November 20. - Credit: Nick Butcher

An award winning comedy night is being hosted in Beccles this weekend.

Beccles Public Hall and Theatre will host Jongleurs Comedy Club on Saturday, November 20.

The evening will be hosted by John Mann who will be joined by comedians Alan Francis, Martin Westgate and Geoff Boyz.

John Mann is known as one of most enjoyable comedians on the circuit today. Joining John on stage is Channel 4’s So You Think You’re Funny? winner Alan Francis.

Martin Westgate will bring gags, puns and weirdness all wrapped up in a lumberjack shirt while Scottish comedian and impressionist Geoff Boyz wraps up the evenings entertainment in his much-loved distinctive style.

Jongleurs was acquired by comedian and entrepreneur Kev Orkian in 2019 to bring audiences live top-quality comedy in an intimate setting.

Kev Orkian said: “Our audiences will enjoy our reinvigorated commitment to delivering the most innovative, funny and original comedians the industry has to offer.

"We aim to provide more opportunities for up-coming comics and create more diverse line ups."

Tickets are on sale at www.becclespublichall.co.uk