Competition launched to see familiar comedic face in Beccles

Jasper King

Published: 9:12 AM February 4, 2022
arthur smith

Comedian Arthur Smith will perform in Beccles and there are two free tickets up for grabs. - Credit: Nick Butcher/Supplied

A competition has been launched for people to see a familiar comedic face in Beccles.

Comedian Arthur Smith will perform at Beccles Public Hall and Theatre on Friday, February 11

He is well-known for his sardonic presence on BBC2’s Grumpy Old Men, and he presents BBC Radio’s Excess Baggage and Loose Ends.

Programming and Marketing Manager Ryan Holt said: “We are excited to welcome Arthur back to the Beccles stage with his new show, after his sell-out appearance when he last visited the town.”

Mr Smith makes a welcome return to Beccles having last visited in 2015.

He will be supported on stage by Aideen McQueen.

Tickets are on sale from the box office by calling 01502 770060 or by visiting the website www.becclespublichall.co.uk

The competition question is what year did Arthur Smith last perform in Beccles?

Entries should be submitted by Thursday, February 12, 12 noon to Beccles Public Hall and Theatre for two free tickets.

