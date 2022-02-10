Beccles News Bungay News Things to do Sport Support Us Subscribe
East Anglia's finest Drag Queens set to perform in Bungay

Author Picture Icon

Jasper King

Published: 12:59 PM February 10, 2022
drag fisher theatre bungay

Drag artists are set to perform at the Fisher Theatre in Bungay. - Credit: Supplied/Nick Butcher

Local drag artists will entertain audiences in Bungay with a brand-new evening of cabaret at the Fisher Theatre.

East Anglia's finest Kings, Queens and everything in-betweens come together at the theatre for a decadent night of lip-sync, dance and live vocal performance, all in celebration of life, liberty and the queer agenda.

Inspired by international drag icon Sasha Velour's 'Nightgowns', Cabaret Liberté promises pure spectacles, heartfelt storytelling and the beautiful spirit of the LGBTQ+ community.

drag

Live drag artistry is coming to the Fisher Theatre in Bungay. - Credit: Supplied

This exciting evening showcases live drag artistry in all its glorious forms, and promotes the work of local and emerging drag artists from our area.

The first Cabaret Liberté night is Friday, February 18, and is hosted by 22-year-old drag artist Brat, who is originally from the village of Wortwell.

drag

It is the first drag series to be held at the Fisher Theatre. - Credit: Supplied

The evening also features a set from Nana Werewolf, a Lowestoft-based artist whose drag persona is “a werewolf that just wants to know where to get a good cup of tea!”

Tickets for Cabaret Liberté are selling fast and are on sale for £8.00 at: fishertheatre.org

drag

Tickets are expected to sell out fast. - Credit: Supplied


