Host of entertainment shows at Beccles Public Hall and Theatre this Easter

Simon Brodkin is one of the many performers. - Credit: Beccles Public Hall and Theatre

Beccles Public Hall and Theatre is set to play host to a number of entertainment shows this Easter.

The season begins with some Easter fun for youngsters with Captain Calamity on Friday, April 15 and The Magic of Science stage show on April 23.

Mustard Theatre Company return on May 4 with The Girl on the Train and Spotlight Theatre Group bring the classic drama-comedy ‘Allo, ‘Allo.

The Totally Tina Turner tribute show will be rolling onto the stage on May 6 before Ian Sainsbury returns with Pop-Up Piano Bar on May 13.

The Searchers and Hollies Experience brings the best of both of these legendary bands in one show on May 14.

Whole Lotta Led brings their Farewell Tour to the town on June 11.

Pure Floyd returns for an evening celebrating Pink Floyd on July 30 and following their sell-out visit last year, Songbird returns on August 20 playing homage to Fleetwood Mac.

September 10, ABBA Forever will explode onto the stage with all those classic songs we have become to know and love.

Are you a big spender? If so then join Paula Randell for The Dame Shirley Bassey Story on September 24.

Films return to the big screen as well. The movie musical Dear Evan Hansen on Sunday, April 10, the new hit re-make of West Side Story on May 12 and the acclaimed period film starring Kaye Winslet, Ammonite on June 16.

Fancy a laugh, Phoney Fools and Horses stage show brings the brilliant loved moments from the TV series to the stage on July 29.

Famous character comedian, prankster and comedy legend Simon Brodkin, known for playing Lee Nelson will be bringing an evening of comedy to the town’s stage on June 15.

The venue also will be celebrating the Queens Platinum Jubilee with a whole host of shows and events.

June 2 a free craft-making workshop will be on offer for young people, whilst on June 3 Beccles Youth Theatre will stage the play, The Coronation.

An extravaganza of classical music will be on offer with cream tea on June 4 and The Joe Ringer Band brings The Best of British to the stage on June 5, celebrating some of the greatest names in music history.