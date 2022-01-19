Exciting new comedy club launches at town's theatre

Martin Westgate (left) and John Mann (right) will feature at the first performance on February 4. - Credit: Fisher Theatre

An exciting new comedy club launching at a town's theatre is set to welcome some big names to the stage.

The Fisher Theatre Comedy Club in Bungay is set to launch on February 4 and will feature TV personalities, circuit legends, and up-and-coming stars to the town for monthly evenings of fantastic live comedy.

John Mann will headline the first show. - Credit: Fisher Theatre

The club’s first headliner is TV’s hilarious John Mann who has featured in shows such as The Big Breakfast, Comedy Store and The Stand-Up Show.

His gentle and honest delivery makes him one of the most enjoyable comedians on the circuit today.

Fisher Theatre Manager Ben Blyth is delighted with the new Comedy Club:

Mr Blyth said: “Let’s face it, we could all use a good laugh right now.

"We love to support local talent here at the Fisher, I’m particularly thrilled with our mix of emerging local talent and established stars."

The evening will be hosted by Martin Westgate. - Credit: Fisher Theatre

The evening is hosted by Martin Westgate, himself a rising star of the Norwich comedy circuit, and also features sets from Louis Green and Ciara Jack.

Ciara Jack and Louis Green are also set to feature. - Credit: Fisher Theatre

The new Fisher Comedy Club nights are staged in the theatre’s new Cabaret-style layout, where audience members enjoy socially-distanced performances at cabaret tables, in the fully ventilated and sanitized auditorium, ensuring that everyone can continue to enjoy live entertainment safely this January.

The comedy club's foundation comes off the back of a successful Christmas panto which was hosted at the theatre.

The Peter Pan Christmas Panto was a huge success. - Credit: Fisher Theatre

The Fisher Theatre showcased the Peter Pan Christmas Panto this year and had a 'fantastic' turnout after being forced to cancel last year due to Covid restrictions.

Commenting on the shows since starting in his role, Mr Blyth said: "I'm still very new to the area but I have been blown away by the support of the Bungay audience.

"It is great to see people from all walks of life reconnecting with panto and seeing everyone experience live art.

"It is fantastic being back doing panto again.

"Everyone in the team has done such a great job."

Tickets to the Fisher Comedy Club are only £7.50 and are available online at: www.fishertheatre.org or from the box office: 01986 897130.