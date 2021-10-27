Beccles News Bungay News Things to do Sport Support Us Subscribe
Award-winning folk duo to return to Beccles

Reece Hanson

Published: 4:57 PM October 27, 2021   
Edgelarks, who will return to Beccles' Canopy Theatre in November.

Edgelarks, who will return to Beccles' Canopy Theatre in November. - Credit: Rob Bridge

An award-winning folk duo are set to return to Beccles next week.

Phillip Henry and Hannah Martin claimed the Best Duo accolade at the 2014 BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards, and were nominated for the title again in 2016 and 2018.

Now known as Edgelarks, the Devon pair have released six highly-acclaimed studio albums since 2010, as well as the 2014 live album Live in Calstock.

Tours have taken them to Australia, Japan, South Africa and Canada, as well as extensively around the UK.

Now, they are set to make a much-anticipated return to Beccles on Friday, November 5 at the Canopy Theatre, in Hungate Church, to perform songs from their latest release Henry Martin, as well as material worked on during the coronavirus lockdowns.

It will be a first return to the town since their spring 2020 tour.

Tickets, which must be purchased in advance, are £14 available from www.ticketsource.co.uk/martello-promotions.

