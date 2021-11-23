Free parking in Beccles for Christmas lights switch on

East Suffolk Council have confirmed plans for free parking in council owned car parks for the Beccles Christmas lights switch on.

The christmas lights switch on is happening this Friday (November 26) and is welcome relief after a fallow year because of the pandemic.

Four roads in town are being closed from 1pm to 10pm to create space for the stalls, with shops and businesses in town staying open late to make use of them.

The event will have street entertainment, market stalls, craft stalls, fairground rides and a stage, with live entertainment. There will also be carol singers, food vendors and even a Christmas trail in the town.

Norman Brooks, East Suffolk Council cabinet member for transport. - Credit: Archant

Cllr Norman Brooks, cabinet member for Transport said: “We are pleased to be offering free parking at council-owned car parks during the festive period once again, as part of a special programme agreed with the respective town councils across East Suffolk.

"We hope this encourages even more people to visit towns across the district, to enjoy the Christmas events and support local businesses.”