Festival's long-awaited return nears with plans bigger than ever

Actors rehearsing ahead of the Halesworth INK Festival in 2019, before a two year break as a result of the Covid pandemic. - Credit: Ink Festival

A popular festival is making a long-awaited return following a Covid hiatus as it prepares to take over a number of venues in a Suffolk town.

The Halesworth INK festival is expanding for its first outing since 2019, with eight venues set to host performance spaces over and extended four-day event.

More than 50 new plays have been selected to be performed by more than 30 actors, while there will also be performance poetry, stand-up comedy, a community stage with locally-written plays, talks and food stalls.

An art gallery will also be exhibited in The Cut Gallery, while children's activities will also be on offer.

Venues include the INK headquarters at The Cut, as well as at the Rifle Hall, MR King & Sons, the Halesworth Museum and at the White Swan and more.

A spokesperson for the event said: "Each venue will have hour-long performances of three or more short new plays, shown several times during each day, so you can pick the performance venue and put together your own timetable of live theatre.

"This way, minimising the movement of audiences, eliminating queuing and keeping the event as safe as possible.

"With a day ticket you can see as many performances as you like of live theatre, as well as poetry, talks and more."

Actress, comedian and writer Miranda Hart has written a play to be performed at the Halesworth INK Festival 2022 - Credit: Permission Miranda Hart

There are plays written by actress, comedian and writer Miranda Hart, as well as Will Gompertz, artistic director at The Barbican, and actor Elliot Cowan.

Bungay's Luke Wright will headline the line-up of performance poets taking to the stage throughout the festival's run.

Bungay's Luke Wright will headline the performance poets at the Halesworth INK Festival 2022 - Credit: Luke Wright

There will also be conversations with John Morton, writer of the English version of Call My Agent, by journalist Tracey Macleod, and Peter Fincham, previously director of TV at ITV, controller of BBC One and executive producer of Clarkson's Farm, with Helen Atkinson Wood, actor and INK patron.

Comedy shows will also take place each evening with Arthur Smith, Shaparak Khorsandi, Mark Steel and Arabellla Weir.

The festival will take place from Thursday, April 21 until Sunday, April 24.