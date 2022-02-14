Beccles News Bungay News Things to do Sport Support Us Subscribe
Fun half term events this week at Beccles Public Hall and Theatre

Jasper King

Published: 3:23 PM February 14, 2022
mama g

Mama G is one of the performers over the half term break. - Credit: Supplied

Beccles Public Hall and Theatre is gearing up to welcome audiences for half-term family fun.

The Foolhardy Circus will be coming to the town to perform their brand new show on Friday, February 25.

foolhardy circus

The Foolhardy Circus will also be coming to town. - Credit: Supplied

The circus troupe that has performed across the UK, Europe and the world will bring an array of clowning, comedy and circus tricks to the stage along with lots of mess.

Mama G, who entertained audiences during lockdown last year via the theatre’s online zoom entertainment will be bringing her show ‘Mama G’s Storytime Roadshow’ in person to the town’s stage as part of her UK Tour on Thursday, February 24.

Ryan Holt, programming and marketing manager said: “Both shows are perfect for children of all ages and we are pleased to be able to offer this for families during this half term break.”

Both shows start at 2.30pm.

Tickets are available from the box office or online.

