Folk duo to return to Beccles stage

A popular folk duo are set to return to Beccles to perform this weekend.

Suffolk husband-and-wife duo Jon and Lucy Hart, who perform together as Honey & the Bear, will take to the stage at the Canopy Theatre in Beccles on Saturday, March 26.

The pair have played at many revered venues and festivals across the UK and Europe following the release of their first album in 2019 - Made in the Aker.

Their second album, Journey Through the Roke, was released last year to enthusiastic reviews.

Their last appearance in the Suffolk town was in April 2018 at the Acoustic Music Day.

Now, they are set to take to the stage with special guest Kelly Bayfield performing harmony vocals, as well as support from another Suffolk duo Ross Burkitt and Ali Ward.

The show starts at 7.30pm.