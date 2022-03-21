Beccles News Bungay News Things to do Sport Support Us Subscribe
Beccles and Bungay Journal > Things to do >

Folk duo to return to Beccles stage

Author Picture Icon

Reece Hanson

Published: 10:43 AM March 21, 2022
Honey & the Bear.

Honey & the Bear. - Credit: Nick Ilott Photography

A popular folk duo are set to return to Beccles to perform this weekend.

Suffolk husband-and-wife duo Jon and Lucy Hart, who perform together as Honey & the Bear, will take to the stage at the Canopy Theatre in Beccles on Saturday, March 26.

The pair have played at many revered venues and festivals across the UK and Europe following the release of their first album in 2019 - Made in the Aker.

Their second album, Journey Through the Roke, was released last year to enthusiastic reviews.

Their last appearance in the Suffolk town was in April 2018 at the Acoustic Music Day.

Now, they are set to take to the stage with special guest Kelly Bayfield performing harmony vocals, as well as support from another Suffolk duo Ross Burkitt and Ali Ward.

The show starts at 7.30pm.

Beccles News

Don't Miss

bungay town council

Suffolk Day 2022: Bungay chosen as host town for special event

Jasper King

Author Picture Icon
Bob Wellings was a familiar face on Anglia TV and Nationwide. Here he is pictured at his 80th birthday celebrations

BBC

Tributes to well-known Anglia TV presenter

Dominic Bareham

person
ukrainian refugees

Mayor of Beccles 'looking into' housing Ukrainian refugees

Jasper King

Author Picture Icon
Beccles Football Club

Suffolk Live News

Motorbike stolen from car park outside football club in Beccles

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon