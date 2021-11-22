Preparations under way for town's Christmas Tree Festival

Preparations are well under way for the Hungate Christmas Tree Festival in Beccles which is happening this weekend.

The event has been running for 19 years and is the first to be held in person since 2019.

The Christmas trees this year are set to carry a theme of thankfulness, as we come out of the pandemic.

The Hungate Christmas Tree Festival is the first to be held in person since 2019 due to the Coronavirus pandemic. - Credit: Brenda Sigsworth

Brenda Sigsworth, coordinator said: "We are so pleased to have the real event back this year after our virtual trail last year.

"We are expecting around 2,000 to 3,000 visitors on Friday and during the weekend, right across the age spectrum from young to old.

"It is a real family occasion, it is loved in the town and it always gets people in the festive spirit."

The event this year is expected to attract around 2,000 to 3,000 visitors to the town. - Credit: Brenda Sigsworth

The festival will start at 10am to 3.30pm and then 3.30pm to 9pm on Friday, November 26, at Hungate Church.

It will then run on Saturday, November 27 from 9.20am to 4.30pm and then Sunday, November 27 from 12pm to 5pm.

Tickets are £2 with money raised going to local charities BACT, Ormiston Families and St Elizabeth Hospice.