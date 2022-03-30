Interactive QR codes unveiled across popular Beccles walking spots

QR codes which link to the Discover Suffolk app have been unveiled along some popular walking routes near Beccles. - Credit: Faith Darch

Brand new interactive QR codes have been unveiled across popular walking spots near Beccles which link up to the Discover Suffolk app.

A team of volunteers, led by Beccles Town Councillor Barry Darch, has completed the Beccles part of the ‘Discover Suffolk’ project to fix plaques bearing QR codes onto footpath finger-posts.

Scanning the QR code will take walkers to the ‘Discover Suffolk’ website where a range of resources are available.

The installing of the QR codes has been accompanied by the launch of the free ‘Discover Suffolk’ mobile outdoor app, which can be downloaded from the website.

The app helps people access and enjoy the countryside with over 100 guided walking, cycling and riding trails to explore.

The app, available on Android and Apple, gives users access to high-quality Ordnance Survey mapping and the functionality to download, follow and track routes throughout Suffolk.

Councillor Barry Darch said: "We have great walks around Beccles and walkers using them and notifying the county council of any problems help to keep the footpaths open and well signed."