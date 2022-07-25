Local charity to host summer of family friendly events

Emmaus Norfolk and Waveney community builiding at All Hallows Convent, Ditchingham. Photo courtesy of Emmaus. - Credit: Archant

A local homelessness charity is welcoming people to their Ditchingham site this summer for a range of affordable and fun events.

Kicking off the series of summer events, Emmaus Norfolk and Waveney are throwing a Norfolk Day celebration on the July 27 and an exclusive Ladies Day on the August 25 - both events include a full afternoon tea and a shopping experience.

Visitors can explore the historical site and then tuck into an afternoon tea including a selection of sandwiches, homemade cakes, fruit and cheese scones, and refillable tea and coffee, while ticket holders can also enjoy 20pc off in the charity’s second-hand showroom.

The Old Orchard Cafe Cream Tea's- scones can be served with jam and cream. - Credit: Emmaus

All ticket sales go towards supporting the organisation’s work with formerly homeless people.

Emmaus Norfolk and Waveney provide a home for as long as needed and opportunities to gain new skills through meaningful work in their shops and cafés.

Currently, the charity supports up to 32 people who have experienced homelessness.

Debbie Jackson, retail manager at Emmaus Norfolk and Waveney, said: “We’re so excited to invite everyone to our site for these special summer events.

"We feel like we’re a bit of a hidden gem in the Norfolk countryside so these events will open up our space to even more people."

To coincide with the school summer holidays, the organisation will also be running a weekly teddy bear picnic and activity trail in their orchard.

Second hand showroom at Emmaus in Ditchingham, Norfolk. - Credit: Emmaus Charity

Every Saturday from August 30, families can explore the orchard and play area and get involved in a teddy bear activity trail.

Children can also enjoy a picnic lunch for just £2.50 from the Old Orchard Café.

Cecile Roberts, chief executive of Emmaus Norfolk and Waveney, said: “It's great for the public to meet members of the Emmaus Community who live and work here and to understand more about the causes of homelessness.

"As a customer, it's nice to know that you can have a great experience and at the same time help people who are most in need.”