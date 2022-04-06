Medieval themed show coming to town's theatre this Easter

It is a popular hit among families and children alike. - Credit: Quill and Inkling

A Medieval themed show is coming to Bungay's Fisher Theatre this Easter.

The Norwich based Quill and Inkling theatre company, who reopened the Fisher Theatre after lockdown last August, return with Medieval Madness which is an interactive show for the whole family.

The play is based on medieval tales and involves an array of characters, utilising mask and movement work.

Stars of the show are set to come to Bungay's Fisher Theatre. - Credit: Quill and Inkling

The first tale tells the story of the Trial of Reynard the Fox, the selfish, sly Reynard makes enemies all over the animal kingdom but it seems he will finally get his comeuppance.

In the second tale Death pops up at the most inconvenient time.

Lots of family friendly audience participation is encouraged.

Promotional poster for Medieval Madness. - Credit: Quill and Inkling

Reviews for the show include: “A fabulous afternoon of vibrant storytelling with verve and pace.”

Medieval Madness is on at 13.30 at the Fisher Theatre on Friday, April 15.

Tickets are available from: www.fishertheatre.org or call the box office on 01986 897 130.