Orchestra to return with Bungay concert

Author Picture Icon

Reece Hanson

Published: 12:51 PM July 16, 2022
St Mary's Church, Bungay.Picture: Nick Butcher

St Mary's Church, in Bungay - Credit: Nick Butcher

An orchestra will take to the stage for the first time since 2019 next weekend to showcase two Mozart masterpieces.

On Saturday, July 23, the Mozart Orchestra will perform at Bungay's St Mary's Church.

The "summery programme" combines two much-loved masterpieces by Mozart, including Symphony No. 40, with French romantic repertoire from Faure and Saint-Saens, as well as music by Swedish composer Lars-Erik Larsson.

The orchestra is conducted by Tadeusz Kaznowski while the soloist in the Saint-Saens Cello Concerto is Leo de Flammineis, who started cello and piano lessons at the age of 5 and is hailed as "an exciting young player with enormous promise".

Leo de Flammineis

Leo de Flammineis - Credit: Mozart Orchestra

Founded in 1961, the Norwich-based group has established themselves as one of the leading orchestras in the region.

Tickets for the show, which begins at 7.30pm, are priced at £12, or £8 for under 25s, and are available online at www.ticketsource.co.uk/mozartorchestra.

