Panto sponsor will bring sweet element to Beccles theatre

Panto goers will be able to enjoy a sweet treat this year in Beccles thanks to a local sponsor.

Pantomime will return to the town’s Public Hall this Christmas with family favourite Snow White after it was forced to be postponed last year due to the pandemic.

For the third time the production will be sponsored by a leading independent shop.

Vanessa and Paul Kisby, owners of Sweeties, the traditional sweet shop in New Market, are about to celebrate one year of their newly designed shop in the town and have chosen to mark it by supporting the seasonal spectacular once again.

The sweet shop will be selling special Snow White sweet boxes, with each delectable piece of confectionary specially chosen for the way it relates to the show.

Vanessa and Paul Kisby from sweet shop 'Sweeties' - Credit: Nick Butcher

Mrs Kisby said: “There will be some delicious treats waiting for you to enjoy whilst watching this year show.

"Everything we choose will be applicable to Snow White.

“The response we have had this year to our newly designed shop has been overwhelming.

"The community have been behind us all the way and now we are established we thought it was the right time to give something back."

“We absolutely love the pantomime and it has become a Christmas tradition in Beccles,” said Mr Kisby.

“Everyone loves sweets and everyone loves a pantomime - the two go together perfectly.

"We are looking forward to getting into the spirit of the occasion and we hope to have a pantomime themed window during the festive period.”

Ryan Holt, producer of Snow White. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Ryan Holt, producer of Snow White said: “We are absolutely delighted to have a fantastic local business such as Sweeties back on-board as our sponsor this year."

Snow White runs from December 18 to January 3 for 18 performances.

A family ticket for two adults and two children is £46, adults are £13.50, children, £11.50 and concessions are £12.50

To book tickets, pop in between 10am and 3pm, Monday to Saturday, or call the box office on 01502 770060 during these times.

Alternatively, visit www.becclespublichall.co.uk