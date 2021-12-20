The show goes on! 'Fantastic' response to town's Christmas panto

The Peter Pan panto is currently being shown at the Fisher Theatre in Bungay. - Credit: Fisher Theatre

A theatre director has described the 'fantastic' turnout so far at a town's Christmas panto despite the emerging prospect of further Covid restrictions.

The Fisher Theatre in Bungay has been showcasing the Christmas Peter Pan panto this year after being forced to cancel last year due to Covid restrictions.

Audiences of all ages from Bungay and further afield have been enjoying the panto in the run up to Christmas.

Hayley Evenett, stars as Peter Pan. - Credit: Fisher Theatre

Hayley Evenett stars as Peter Pan and Katie-May Gooderham as Wendy.

The premise of the story follows the two on their adventures through Neverland outwitting the dastardly Captain Hook, played by Peter Sowerbutts.

Ben Blyth, manager at the Fisher Theatre said: "It is fantastic being back doing panto again.

"Everyone in the team has done such a great job.

"I'm still very new to the area but I have been blown away by the support of the Bungay audience.

"It is great to see people from all walks of life reconnecting with panto and seeing everyone experience live art."

There has been a good turnout at the panto in Bungay. - Credit: Fisher Theatre

Mr Blyth said the theatre would be prepared if any further Covid restrictions are introduced.

"If further restrictions are introduced we are prepared as we can be," he said.

"We've been operating at 50pc capacity and we've learnt to always stay on our toes in this industry because the situation is ever-changing."

The panto is written by the multi-talented Evenett, this year’s show carries a few extra surprises too with fantastic songs, dance routines, comedy sketches, improvisation, and special effects including making Peter Pan fly - a first for the Fisher Theatre.

The theatre also has a number of measures in place to make sure everyone is kept safe during the show.

Mask wearing is required when you are not eating and drinking during the performance, the auditorium is fully ventilated and sanitized, and there’s a new one way system in place meaning that everyone can continue to enjoy the magic of live theatre this Christmas.

Peter Pan is open now and runs until December 31.

Tickets are £13.50 for adults and only £8.50 for under 18s and are selling fast.

You can book online at: www.fishertheatre.org