Award winning folk singer set for return to Beccles stage

Author Picture Icon

Jasper King

Published: 2:29 PM February 7, 2022
canopy theatre

Phil Beer will perform at the Canopy Theatre in Beccles. - Credit: Supplied

An award wining folk singer is set to make a return to the Beccles stage.

Singer and multi-instrumentalist Phil Beer returns to the Canopy Theatre in Beccles on Saturday, February 19, after two postponements due to Covid restrictions in 2020 and 2021.

Best known for his work with Steve Knightley in Show of Hands, he is mainly associated with folk, but has worked with a huge number of more mainstream artists, touring with Mike Oldfield and recording with Steve Harley and the Rolling Stones.

The theme of this 2022 tour is ‘Songs of the Road’. The first set will be taken from Phil's standing repertoire. The hour long second half will knit together a number of traditional, contemporary, and original songs about travelling.

Plus support from Odette Michell, a singer-songwriter, guitarist and bouzouki player with a new take on the acoustic tradition.

Odette won FATEA's "Female Artist of the Year" Award in 2020.

Tickets are £15 in advance only from www.ticketsource.co.uk/martello-promotions

