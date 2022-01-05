Beccles News Bungay News Things to do Sport Support Us Subscribe
Pop singer Sam Smith's teacher is coming to Bungay

Author Picture Icon

Jasper King

Published: 1:17 PM January 5, 2022
joanna eden bungay fisher theatre

Joanna Eden will perform at Bungay's Fisher Theatre on January 13. - Credit: Fisher Theatre

A 'Jazz at the Fisher' series is coming to Bungay this month with singer-songwriter Joanna Eden is set to take to the stage.

She will perform at Bungay's Fisher Theatre on January 13 with her musical tribute to Ella Fitzgerald – Embraceable Ella.

Teacher and mentor to singer Sam Smith, Joanna will present an evening full of music, anecdote and infused with the spirit of the First Lady of Song.

bungay joanna

Joanna is a mentor to pop singer Sam Smith. - Credit: Fisher Theatre

Joanna will be accompanied by the Chris Ingham Trio in this inaugural event of the new monthly Jazz at the Fisher series, bringing nationally-acclaimed Jazz musicians to Bungay.

The Fisher Theatre are ensuring that everyone can continue to enjoy live theatre and music safely this winter.

fisher theatre bungay

Fisher Theatre in Bungay. - Credit: Nick Butcher

Embraceable Ella will play in the theatre’s new Cabaret-style layout, where audience members enjoy table service during socially-distanced performances in the fully ventilated and sanitized auditorium.

Tickets to Embraceable Ella are £13.50 and are available online at: www.fishertheatre.org or at the box office: 01986 897130.

