Imaginations soar as popular sculpture trail returns

Raveningham Sculpture Trail is exhibiting sculptures from award winning and critically acclaimed artists in it's annual sculpture trail.

2022 is an established annual exhibition of contemporary artworks through three acres of semi-wild meadows, gardens and woodland in the grounds of Castell Farm, a Tudor farmhouse at The Raveningham Centre.

The trail has been running the past three weeks, and is open to the public for a further three weeks, closing on Sunday, September 4.

Event curator and organiser Sarah Cannell said: "This years theme is 'journey', with loads of artists nationwide responding to the theme, which was incredibly popular after the pandemic, in the journey to freedom.

"This years sculpture trail at Raveningham features 48 selected artists and makers across three acres of grounds who responded to the theme of journey."

Meg Amsden's The Journey of Psyche, at Raveningham Sculpture Trail 2022. - Credit: Raveningham Sculpture Trial

Artists have developed ideas, artwork, sculpture, site specific works, stories, magic and more for the meadows, pond, gardens, and woodland at Raveningham.

By letting their imaginations and aspirations soar they have created a sculpture exhibition to inspire and uplift visitors.

The Sculpture Trail team is committed to encouraging public interaction with contemporary art in a rural setting as well as creating space and opportunity for artists to show and sell their work to a diverse audience.

Ms Cannell said: "I started in 2014 but since 2017 we have rebranded as 'Raveningham Sculpture Trail'.

"We want to inspire local people to get involved in art and expressing themselves though creativity, under 18s go free while for adults it is £6, by keeping it cheap we hope it is accessible to encourage visitors."

Some of the renowned names include Nic Acaster, Natasha Day , Patrick Elder, Gordon Senior and Meg Amsden.

"There is also an exhibition of other private work which our artists have produced in a gallery form so viewers can see paintings as by our artists as well as their sculptures," she added.

To read more and book to visit then visit the website.

Event curator and organiser, Sarah Cannell's Vessel. - Credit: Raveningham Sculpture Trial