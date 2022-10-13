Charity auction in honour of village 'hero'
- Credit: Ringsfield Village Hall
An auction in memory of a village "hero" will take place next weekend.
Russell Ulph was chairman of the Ringsfield Community Council and for several years ran a charity auction to raise funds for village activities.
Mr Ulph and his brother, Frank, donated the land on which the Village Hall stands.
Dr David Wilkins, Parish Clerk for Ringsfield Parish Council, said: "Russel was a very well known figure so us in the community we want to host another auction to celebrate his life.
"He had such a huge impact on the area.
"He used to do all sorts for the village.
"The charity auction gives an opportunity for people to come and pick up a bargain.
"There will be a whole host of things on sale for guests to buy.
"Everyone is welcome, so please come along and support this charity event in memory of a great person who was dearly loved in the village.
"It is a great chance for people to support a great charity."
The auction is taking place on Saturday, October 22, at 10.30am in Ringsfield Village Hall.